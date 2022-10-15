Indian Army 10+2 TES 49 Recruitment 2022 Notification out: 12th Pass can apply

Candidates selected through this entry in the Indian Army will be appointed as Gentlemen Cadets and will be under training for four years. After successfully completing this 4-year training as Gentlemen Cadet in Indian Army, Cadets will be awarded Engineering Degree and will be commissioned in the Indian Army As Lieutenant.

New Delhi, Oct 15: The Indian Army released the notification for the 10+2 TES 49 course (Jul 2023) on its website (joinindianarmy.nic.in). The candidates who are 12th class passed with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics subjects are eligible for the service. It is to be noted that JEE Mains 2022 is mandatory for the TES-49 course.

Important dates to remember:

Starting Date of Online Application: 15.11.2022

Last Date of Online Application: 14.12.2022

The gentlemen cadets selected through Indian Army TES will be given a stipend of ₹56,100/-p.m. as is admissible to NDA cadets on completion of 3 years training.

On completion of 4 Years training in Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme, they will be commissioned in the rank of Lieutenant in 7th Pay Matrix level 10 (Rs. 56,100/- To Rs. 1,77500/-)

Eligibility for Indian Army TES

Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 Examination or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics can apply for Indian Army TES.

For Applying To Indian Army TES - 49th Course (July 2023) Candidate must have appeared in JEE (Mains) 2022.

Age Limit for Indian Army TES

For Indian Army TES, a candidate must not be below 16 years and 6 months and and the maximum age limit is 19 years and 6 months.

For 49th Course of the Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme, the candidate should not be born before 02 January 2004 and not after 01 January 2007 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process for Indian Army TES

Shortlisted Candidates for Indian Army TES Will Have To Appear in SSB Interview at one of the Selection Centres i.e, Allahabad (UP), Bhopal (MP), Bengaluru (Karnataka) or Kapurthala (Punjab).

Application Fees for Indian Army TES

No Application Fees Is Required To Be Paid By The Candidates for Indian Army TES.