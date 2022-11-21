India’s Regional PR Awards 2022 recognises 40 promising PR professionals

Pawan Tripathi, Organizer, IRPRA says,"All 40 winners have many years of experience in the regional PR field and this award show has emerged as the best medium to recognize their hard work, consistency, and professionalism." With its second successful edition, we endeavor to ensure that IRPRA cements its place among the most prestigious award functions in the industry. We are grateful for the appreciation and support received from stalwart professionals in the PR sector, which motivates us to make this much-awaited award function better with each edition."

New Delhi, Nov 21: (PR): Nation's fastest-growing social platform, Troopel.com successfully concluded the second edition of India's Regional PR Awards (IRPRA 40u40) on the occasion of Indira Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The nation's biggest Regional PR Awards were aimed to identify and felicitate the most promising regional PR professionals. Interestingly, IRPRA saw overwhelming participation from promising minds in the PR sector in its second edition. It received 186 registrations and 76 case studies from 17 states across the country, which was painstakingly processed, and 40 winners were selected by the esteemed jury panel of 10 members.

According to Rohit Singh Chandel, Channel Head, Troopel.com, "It is a matter of great pride for us to host the second edition of the country's first Regional PR Awards. I would like to thank all the jury members from the bottom of my heart for their special contribution to making this a success. Congratulations to all the 40 winners who have worked ceaselessly in the regional PR scene over the years."

40 winners of IRPRA under 8 categories were primarily divided into five zones: East, West, North, South, and central. The winners are:

Award for excellence in the CSR category, Winners are:

Abhishek Singhania, West Bengal Anubhuti Srivastava, Chhattisgarh Atridev Misra, West Bengal Joy Sangeetha, Tamil Nadu Ram Prasad, Chhattisgarh

Award for the best creative entertainment campaign category, Winners are:

Anand Prakash, Delhi Ojaswee Sharma, Punjab Sapna Dhole, Madhya Pradesh Shetanshu Dikshit, Maharashtra Swati Chakrabarty, West Bengal

Award for the Best PR campaign for the Crisis communications category, Winners are

Ankuj Rana, Jharkhand Deepak Chadha, Uttar Pradesh

Award for the Excellence in local brand PR campaign category, Winners are

Abreeti Sen, West Bengal Chahak Roda, Delhi Chidansh Choudhary, Rajasthan Durga Samal, Odisha Hamad Berlashker, Assam Phool Hasan, Madhya Pradesh Richank Tiwary, Delhi

Award for the Excellence in PSU/government PR campaign category, Winners are

Richy Alexander, Kerala Ayush Mathur, Delhi Divya Batra, Bihar Neha Yogendra Singh, Uttar Pradesh

Award for the Excellence in rural area PR campaign category, Winners are

Shilpi Saxena, Uttarakhand Shivani Thakur Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir Trivedi Krishna, Gujarat

Award for the Leading PR campaign for the Startups category, Winners are

Princy Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Anshuma Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Bijayeeta Tripathy, Odisha Divyabh Singh, Delhi Hari Sankar B, Kerala Neha Iyer, Karnataka

Award for the Leading PR creative campaign for the business category, Winners are

Brahm Shankar Singh, Uttar Pradesh Harish Sharma, Punjab Maheswara Rao G V, Telangana Nadhiya Mali, Maharashtra Prashant Baxi, Gujarat Saurav Chakraborty, Gujarat Stuti Singh, Delhi Subhankar Banerjee, Assam

About Troopel.com

Troopel is the country's fastest-growing social online platform, which focuses primarily on political, infrastructure, and social issues like Ujjain holy city, Aatma Nirbhar Yuva, and Career khoj amongst others. It mainly serves to expose the truth and facts to its audience. Troopel has become the country's first news cum views platform to digitally rate the development work of politicians. This platform is working towards uncovering the reality behind any news. Reaching 25 million people, it has a presence in about 40 cities.