India Post Recruitment 2022: Check salary, application form and other details here

New Delhi, Sep 22: India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has issued notifications to fill up Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) for the post of MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Painter, Welder, and Carpenter.
Candidates must submit an offline application for the position by October 19, 2022.
India Post Jobs 2022: Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 19 October 2022
India Post Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
MV Mechanic - 1 Post
MV Electrcian - 2 Posts
Painter - 1 Post
Welder - 1 Post
Carpenter - 2 Posts
India Jobs Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
A certificate in the relevant trade from any technical institution recognised by the government is required, OR eighth grade completion with a year of experience in the related trade.
Applicants for the M.V. Mechanic trade must be in possession of a current Driving Licence (HMV) in order to test drive any operational vehicle.
India Jobs Jobs 2022: Age Limit
Candidates should be bwetween 18 to 30 years old as of 1 July 2022
For candidates from EWS, the age limit is up to 40 years.
India Post Vacancies 2022: Pay Scale
Level 2 of the pay matrix according to the 7th CPC, or Rs. 19900 to 63200, plus any applicable allowances.