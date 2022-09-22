India Post Recruitment 2022: Check salary, application form and other details here


New Delhi, Sep 22: India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has issued notifications to fill up Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) for the post of MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Painter, Welder, and Carpenter.

Candidates must submit an offline application for the position by October 19, 2022.

India Post Jobs 2022: Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 19 October 2022

India Post Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details
MV Mechanic - 1 Post
MV Electrcian - 2 Posts
Painter - 1 Post
Welder - 1 Post
Carpenter - 2 Posts

India Jobs Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A certificate in the relevant trade from any technical institution recognised by the government is required, OR eighth grade completion with a year of experience in the related trade.

Applicants for the M.V. Mechanic trade must be in possession of a current Driving Licence (HMV) in order to test drive any operational vehicle.

India Jobs Jobs 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should be bwetween 18 to 30 years old as of 1 July 2022

For candidates from EWS, the age limit is up to 40 years.

India Post Vacancies 2022: Pay Scale

Level 2 of the pay matrix according to the 7th CPC, or Rs. 19900 to 63200, plus any applicable allowances.

Published On September 22, 2022

