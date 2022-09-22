India Post Recruitment 2022: Check salary, application form and other details here

India Post Jobs 2022: Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 October 2022

India Post Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

MV Mechanic - 1 Post

MV Electrcian - 2 Posts

Painter - 1 Post

Welder - 1 Post

Carpenter - 2 Posts

India Jobs Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A certificate in the relevant trade from any technical institution recognised by the government is required, OR eighth grade completion with a year of experience in the related trade.

Applicants for the M.V. Mechanic trade must be in possession of a current Driving Licence (HMV) in order to test drive any operational vehicle.

India Jobs Jobs 2022: Age Limit

Candidates should be bwetween 18 to 30 years old as of 1 July 2022

For candidates from EWS, the age limit is up to 40 years.

India Post Vacancies 2022: Pay Scale

Level 2 of the pay matrix according to the 7th CPC, or Rs. 19900 to 63200, plus any applicable allowances.