New Delhi, Nov 04: The India Post office under the Ministry of Communication, which is a government-operated postal system has released 98083 vacancies in all Postal Department Circles of India, out of which 59099 are for Postmen Recruitment, 1445 for the recruitment of male guards and the rest will be provided for the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff.
India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced; Check details here
Students who have completed their 10th/ 12th examinations and are preparing for government exams can apply for this test. To apply, candidates should go to the official website of Post Office Vacancy 2022.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying; however, candidates can check the possible eligibility criteria through the table provided below.
Postman: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board.
Mailguard: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills
MTS: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills
No. of Vacancies for India Post Office Recruitment 2022
Total No. of Vacancies - 98083
1. Postman - 59099
2. Mailguard - 1445
3. Multi-Tasking (MTS) - 37539
Age limit
As per the Indian Postal, it has fixed the minimum age of the aspirants applying for the Postman, Mail Guard, MTS job as 18 years and maximum 32 years.
Age Relaxation for ST/SC Candidates is 5 years, OBC is 3 years, EWS - NA, PwD is 10 years, PwD + OBC is 13 years, PwD + SC/ST is 15 years.
Salary
Rs 33718 to Rs 35370
India Post Recruitment Vacancy 2022 - Region-wise
|Circle
|Postman Vacancy
|Mail Guard Vacancy
|MTS Vacancy
|Andhra Pradesh
|2289
|108
|1166
|Assam
|934
|73
|747
|Bihar
|1851
|95
|1956
|Chattisgarh
|613
|16
|346
|Delhi
|2903
|20
|2667
|Gujarat
|4524
|74
|2530
|Harayana
|1043
|24
|818
|Himachal Pradesh
|423
|07
|383
|Jammu & Kashmir
|395
|NA
|401
|Jharkhand
|889
|14
|600
|Karnataka
|3887
|90
|1754
|Kerala
|2930
|74
|1424
|Madhya Pradesh
|2062
|52
|1268
|Maharashtra
|9884
|147
|5478
|North East
|581
|NA
|358
|Odisha
|1532
|70
|881
|Punjab
|1824
|29
|1178
|Rajasthan
|2135
|63
|1336
|Tamil Nadu
|6130
|128
|3361
|Telangana
|1553
|82
|878
|Uttar Pradesh
|4992
|116
|3911
|Uttarakhand
|674
|08
|399
|West Bengal
|5231
|155
|3744
|Total
|59099
|1445
|37539
Application Fee
General category aspirants must pay a fee of Rs. 100 for all positions advertised in the India Post Office Recruitment 2022.
All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.
How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022
- Go to the India Post official website www.indiapost.gov.in
- On the home page, click on India Post Office Recruitment 2022 online form.
- Once the notification has been displayed on your mobile phone or PC, click on the application link after reading it thoroughly.
- Once you click the application link, you will be taken to a new page on your mobile web browser; the applicant must now register using his or her mobile number.
- Click the submit button.
- Your application for Post Office Recruitment 2022 has now been submitted.