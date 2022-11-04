India Post Office Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced; Check details here


New Delhi, Nov 04: The India Post office under the Ministry of Communication, which is a government-operated postal system has released 98083 vacancies in all Postal Department Circles of India, out of which 59099 are for Postmen Recruitment, 1445 for the recruitment of male guards and the rest will be provided for the candidates of Multi Tasking Staff.

Students who have completed their 10th/ 12th examinations and are preparing for government exams can apply for this test. To apply, candidates should go to the official website of Post Office Vacancy 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before applying; however, candidates can check the possible eligibility criteria through the table provided below.

Postman: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board.

Mailguard: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills

MTS: Candidates should have passed 10th / 12th from any recognized Board. Must have basic computer skills

No. of Vacancies for India Post Office Recruitment 2022

Total No. of Vacancies - 98083

1. Postman - 59099

2. Mailguard - 1445

3. Multi-Tasking (MTS) - 37539

Age limit

As per the Indian Postal, it has fixed the minimum age of the aspirants applying for the Postman, Mail Guard, MTS job as 18 years and maximum 32 years.

Age Relaxation for ST/SC Candidates is 5 years, OBC is 3 years, EWS - NA, PwD is 10 years, PwD + OBC is 13 years, PwD + SC/ST is 15 years.

Salary

Rs 33718 to Rs 35370

India Post Recruitment Vacancy 2022 - Region-wise

CirclePostman VacancyMail Guard VacancyMTS Vacancy
Andhra Pradesh22891081166
Assam93473747
Bihar1851951956
Chattisgarh61316346
Delhi2903202667
Gujarat4524742530
Harayana104324818
Himachal Pradesh42307383
Jammu & Kashmir395NA401
Jharkhand88914600
Karnataka3887901754
Kerala2930741424
Madhya Pradesh2062521268
Maharashtra98841475478
North East581NA358
Odisha153270881
Punjab1824291178
Rajasthan2135631336
Tamil Nadu61301283361
Telangana155382878
Uttar Pradesh49921163911
Uttarakhand67408399
West Bengal52311553744
Total59099144537539

Application Fee

General category aspirants must pay a fee of Rs. 100 for all positions advertised in the India Post Office Recruitment 2022.

All-female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PWD candidates, and Transwoman candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

How to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022

  • Go to the India Post official website www.indiapost.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on India Post Office Recruitment 2022 online form.
  • Once the notification has been displayed on your mobile phone or PC, click on the application link after reading it thoroughly.
  • Once you click the application link, you will be taken to a new page on your mobile web browser; the applicant must now register using his or her mobile number.
  • Click the submit button.
  • Your application for Post Office Recruitment 2022 has now been submitted.

