In pics: Strawberry Super Moon 2022 lights up the sky

Full moons happen when the side of the moon that faces Earth is fully lit by the sun. And a supermoon is first-and-foremost a full moon. So, some people refer to full supermoons.

Where do supermoons get their names?

As the name suggests, stawberry moon is neither pink in colour, nor does it resemble a strawberry. It is a traditional name given by the Native Americans for harvesting strawberries, which simply coincides with the June full moon.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, "This name (Strawberry Moon) has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of 'June-bearing' strawberries that are ready to be gathered."

The supermoon is also called the Mead, Honey, or Rose Moon; the Flower, Hot, Hoe, or Planting Moon; Vat Purnima; Poson Poya; and the LRO Moon in different regions.

