In multi-vehicle crash’s 1 killed two injured in Delhi

On Friday, the police received information around 8 pm regarding the accident at C Lal chowk, near Kalkaji Depot, they said.

New Delhi, Oct 15: A 40-year-old rickshaw driver died and two others were injured in a clash involving an RTV (Rural Transport Vehicle) bus, a rickshaw, an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle in southeast Delhi's Okhla area, police said on Friday.

Police rushed to the spot and found one rickshaw, one motorcycle and an RTV. Caller Inderjeet met the police team on the spot and stated that the RTV driver lost balance and hit a rickshaw, an auto-rickshaw and then a motorcycle, a senior police officer said, news agency PTI reported.

The rickshaw driver, Ismail, was sent to ESI hospital but was declared brought dead. The auto-rickshaw driver, Suresh (35), a resident of Naveen Shahdara, and motorcycle rider Randhir (30), a resident of Bulandshahr in UP, were sent to AIIMS hospital for treatment, the officer said.

The RTV driver, Jyotirmoy Ghosh (26), a resident of Tughlakabad Extension, has been apprehended on the spot. Ghosh was not found under any influence of alcohol or intoxication. Legal action is being taken accordingly, police added.