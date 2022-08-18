ICSI CS Result 2022: ICSI to declare CS Professional, Executive result on Aug 25

The Professional Programme result will be announced at 11 am and the Executive Programme result will be released at 2 pm.

"Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued," the official notice reads.

ICSI CS Executive Exam and the CS Professional Exam were held from June 1 to 10, 2022.

ICSI CS Result 2022: How To Download

Go to the official website--icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on the link for Professional or Executive results.

Enter the login credentials.

Tap on 'submit'.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future reference