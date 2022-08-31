ICAI CA November 2022 Exam registration dates extended: Detailed note here

Now candidates can submit the application till September 7. The candidates can apply online on the official website. The application window was earlier scheduled to be closed on August 31. The application with late fee will be closed on September 10.

New Delhi, Aug 31: ICAI CA November 2022 Exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the registration dates. More details are available on the official website.

ICAI said that the registration date has been extended considering the problem faced by the students in filling up the exam form as the institute introduced the self service portal for the first time. Further for the candidates who wish to change their exam city, medium of exam, the correction window will be available from September 8 to 13.

The CA Inter Exams for group one will be held on November 2, 4, 6, and 9. The final exams will be held on November 1, 3, 5 and 7. The group 2 intermediate exam is scheduled to be held on November 11, 13, 15 and 17 while the finals will be on November 10, 12, 14 and 16. For more details visit ICAI.org.