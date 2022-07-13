ICAI CA Final Result 2022 date and time released

New Delhi, July 13: The ICAI CA Final Result 2022 date and time have been announced. More details are available on the official website.

The Institute of Charted Accountants (ICAI) will announce the CA Final Results 2022 for the May 2022 session either in the evening on July 15 or July 16 morning. The ICAI CA final exams for the May session were held from May 14 to May 30.