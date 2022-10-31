IBPS SO Recruitment Notification 2022: Check details here

New Delhi, Oct 31: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the Recruitment Notification for the post of IBPS SO on its official website. The IBPS SO Recruitment 2022 has declared a total number of 710 vacancies for the post of IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Marketing Officer, Law Officer, and HR/Personnel Officer.

Interested persons who want to serve the government banks can submit the application much before the last date which is 21 November 2022.