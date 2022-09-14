IBPS RRB PO Result 2022 declared: Download it before this date

New Delhi, Sep 14: IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022: The IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2022 has been released by the Institute of banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The same is available on the official website.

The selected candidates will appear for the main examination. The details of the date will be announced shortly. You must note that to download the result you will have to visit the official website and the active link will remain active only until September 20. The IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2022 is available on ibpsonline.in.