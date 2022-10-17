IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 Link: Steps to download result

New Delhi, Oct 17: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will release the IBPS Clerk mains result 2022 on its official website @ibps.in. The result for IBPS Clerk Mains 2022 is expected to be released in November 2022. The mains examination was held on 08.10.2022.

The IBPS Clerk Mains Exam is the most crucial stage of the selection process because applicants are chosen based on their performance in it.