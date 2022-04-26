HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card releasing today

New Delhi, Apr 26: The HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card will be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

. .

The HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Main Exam will be held from May 6 to May 8 2022 at Panchkula.

"The Admit Cards for the Main Examination will be available on Commission's website from 26.4.2022 and the candidates can download the same from the Commission's website. No separate Admit Card will be sent to the candidates by the Commission through Post/ Courier," reads an official note. The HPSC HCS Judicial Branch Mains Admit Card once released will be available on hpsc.gov.in.