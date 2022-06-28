HPBOSE 10th result 2022 not to be declared today: Here is when you can expect it

New Delhi, Jun 28: The Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will not be declared today. The same once declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be available on the official website.

Earlier it was said that the results will be declared today. However officials say that they are trying to finalise the results and it could be declared in the next few days. However the HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be released this week itself.