How to perform Tulsi vivah 2022?

New Delhi, Nov 01: Tulasi Vivah or Tulsi Shaligram Wedding is a popular Hindu festival, in which a ceremonial wedding of the goddess Tulasi (the holy basil, a form of Lakshmi) with a shaligrama or an amla branch (The personifications of Vishnu) is held. The festival is observed in the month of Kartik (October - November). The Tulasi wedding also signifies the end of the monsoon, and the beginning of the wedding season in Hinduism.

This year, Tulsi Vivah will fall on November 5.