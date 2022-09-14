At present, those whose power consumption is less than 200 units do not have to pay any electricity charges. Those whose consumption is up to 400 units get a 50 per cent subsidy.

Kejriwal, however, clarified that the free electricity scheme will continue for those who demand and apply for it. He said both physical and electronic methods will be available for people to apply for subsidy.

The government had decided a few months earlier that subsidy will be given to those only who will demand and apply for it. An official said that around 90 per cent of power consumers in the national capital pay their electricity bills online.

In the physical method, consumers can fill up a form attached with their power bill and submit it at designated collection centres and the subsidy will continue from October 1, the chief minister said.

Those consumers who have got their phone numbers registered for bill payment will be sent messages for applying to get subsidy. The system has been improved so that it does not crash due to a rush of applicants and the government is planning ways like holding camps to inform people about the new arrangement, he added.

Under the free electricity scheme of AAP government, domestic consumers in Delhi using up to 200 units of power per month are given 100 per cent subsidy. Those consuming up to 400 units are provided 50 per cent or up to Rs 800 as subsidy.

Earlier in May this year, CM Kejriwal announced that residents of Delhi will continue getting free electricity while informing that those consumers who wish to opt-out of the subsidy can do so from October 1.

How to apply for power subsidy in Delhi?

Power consumers in Delhi can give a missed call on 7011311111 to opt for the subsidy from September 14.

They can give a missed call on 7011311111 whereby they will get a form on WhatsApp that they can fill up to apply for subsidy.

One can also send a text message 'hi'...and they will receive opt-in form for subsidy.

Those applying for subsidy till October 31 will be paid subsidy of the month. Every month people can apply for subsidy.