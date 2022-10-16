World Food Day 2022: History, Significance

This day was established to mark the anniversary of FAO in 1945. The Hungarian Delegation, led by the former Hungarian Minister of Agriculture and Food Dr. Pál Romány, played an active role at the 20th Session of the FAO Conference and suggested the idea of celebrating the WFD worldwide.

It has since been observed every year in more than 150 countries, raising awareness of the issues behind poverty and hunger.

World Food Day promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure healthy diets for all.

On this day, many awareness initiatives are also held to educate people about malnutrition and obesity, both of which cause major health consequences.

The theme for World Food Day 2022 is Leave No One behind.

How can you be part of World Food Day 2022?

By making sure that no one around you goes without a proper and nutritious meal is one way you can be part of World Food Day 2022.

Purchase food products from local haats/farmers market.

Mitigate climate change by choosing local and seasonal foods, and limiting consumption of resource-intensive foods.

Grow some of your own food like tomatoes and capsicums in kitchen gardens.

Donate food instead of wasting it.

Indeed, every one of us, including youth, can work towards an inclusive and sustainable future, showing greater empathy and kindness in our actions.