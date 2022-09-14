New Delhi, Sep 14: English is not only the most popular vernacular in the world today but also the most impactful. As a language which is continuously evolving, English has borrowed a multitude of words from Hindi. There are at least 17 common English words that have been borrowed from Hindi.
Hindi Diwas: 17 English words that were of Indian origin
- There were no verandahs in England due to cold weather. The British came to know about this after their invasion of India where every family usually has a verandah
- Jungle was derived from the Hindi word jangal meaning wild wasteland. It was used by English settlers in India to refer to anything wild or untended
- The word bandanna was derived from the word badhnu which describes the process of tie and dye through which large handkerchiefs with vibrant designs were made and bandhana meaning to tie something up
- The word dinghy was derived from the Hindi word dingi that was used for small rowing boats
Chit has its origins in the Hindi word chitthi
- Pyjama is derived from the Hindi word payajama. When you break it down it means pay (leg), jama (clothing)
- Juggernaut has its roots in the fascinating Jagannath Yatra. The British also use it to refer to very large trucks
- Cashmere is a fabric spin from fine downy wool of the cashmere goat
- The word Chutney comes from the Hindi word chattni which means to lick. The word entered the English language in the 19th century when the British started exporting chutneys to their colonies in Australia and North America
- Bangle is derived from the Hindi word bangri which means coloured glass ring ornaments won on the wrist by women
- Shampoo is derived from the Hindi word champo which means to squeeze, knead or massage
- Punch originates from the Hindi word paanch, meaning five because of the five ingredients used in it-spirit/soda, sugar, lemon, water and tea/spices
- Cot has been derived from the Hindi words khat and khatwa which mean bed
- Loot comes from the Hindi word lut which means steal or plunder
- Bungalow is derived from the Hindi word bangla which meant the houses constructed in the style of Bengal
- Cushy means comfortable which comes from the Hindi word Khushi meaning happiness
- Thug comes from the Hindi word Thag which means thief or swindler