Green War Room launched in Delhi to monitor air pollution

New Delhi, Oct 03: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched an advanced Green War Room to monitor air pollution 24X7 in the national capital and ensure effective implementation of winter action plan to curb it. This war room will work from the seventh floor of the Delhi Secretariat where a 12-member team comprising environment scientists and other officials will be deployed, the minister said while addressing a press conference here, according to news agency PTI.

"We have launched an advanced Green War Room from today and it will work round the clock. It will monitor air pollution levels 24X7 and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to curb the pollution in accordance with the amended GRAP. The war room will also analyse pollution data of the city," Minister Rai said.