Govt misusing CBI, ED to silence opposition, alleges Congress

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Centre has been “misusing the CBI and ED” to “silence the opposition” but the Congress will continue to raise its voice against the rising inflation and imposition of GST on essential food grains, AICC spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said.

“Centre doesn't care about the common man because they only focus on misusing the ED and CBI. They can arrest any leader, they can harass anyone using CBI and ED, but we will continue to raise our voice,” he said.