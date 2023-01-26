Google Doodle celebrates India's 74th Republic Day

On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state with the adoption of the constitution.

President Draupadi Murmu will lead the Nation in celebrating the 74th Republic Day from Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest at the parade.

The celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and 'Jan Bhagidari', as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Parade

The Republic Day parade, which will begin at around 1030 hrs, will be a unique mix of the country's military prowess & cultural diversity, depicting the country's growing indigenous capabilities, Nari Shakti and emergence of a 'New India'.

The parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. Amongst the many firsts, the 21-gun salute will be given with 105-mm Indian Field Guns. It replaces the vintage 25 pounder gun, reflecting upon the growing 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence. Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

The parade will commence with the President taking the salute. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, HQ Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

A spectacular parade to march down the Kartavya Path showcasing India's indigenous military prowess, cultural diversity and Nari Shakti.

To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29th. The saffron, white, and green Indian flag is flown as the Indian National Anthem plays.