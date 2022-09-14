Gold, Silver futures fall on low demand

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to the trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, gold was trading 0.46 per cent lower at USD 1,709.50 per ounce in New York.

Meanwhile Silver futures dropped by Rs 281 to Rs 56,530 per kg as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for December delivery declined by Rs 281 or 0.49 per cent to Rs 56,530 per kg in a business turnover of 19,270 lots.

Globally, silver was trading 0.93 per cent lower at USD 19.31 per ounce in New York.