GATE 2023 application form correction window begins tomorrow: How to edit?

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will open the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application form correction process from tomorrow, November 4, 2022 on the official website. To make the necessary change in the form candidates need to visit the official website with their enrollment ID/email address and password to make modifications to the GATE 2022 form. The correction window will remain open for making changes till November 11.

It must be noted that the applicants need to pay a small fee per change made to the GATE 2023 application form. Candidates should note that there will be no refund of any fee, with the exception of those for multiple transactions.