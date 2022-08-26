Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Ganpati Sthapana Shubh Muhurat in your city

New Delhi, Aug 26: The 10-day festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesha Chaturthi falls on August 31. The festival ends on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India with much pomp and glory. It is believed that Bappa visits the abode of his devotees, stays there for a while, and blesses them before taking leave but only with a promise to return the next year.

The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.

Ganesha Chaturthi: Time

Ganesha Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 33 Mins

Ganesha Visarjan on Friday, September 9, 2022

On previous day time to avoid Moon sighting - 03:33 PM to 08:40 PM, Aug 30

Duration - 05 Hours 07 Mins

Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:26 AM to 09:11 PM

Duration - 11 Hours 44 Mins

Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat in Other Cities

11:20 AM to 01:50 PM - Pune

11:05 AM to 01:38 PM - New Delhi

10:55 AM to 01:24 PM - Chennai

11:11 AM to 01:43 PM - Jaipur

11:01 AM to 01:31 PM - Hyderabad

11:05 AM to 01:39 PM - Gurgaon

11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Chandigarh

10:21 AM to 12:52 PM - Kolkata

11:24 AM to 01:54 PM - Mumbai

11:06 AM to 01:34 PM - Bengaluru

11:24 AM to 01:56 PM - Ahmedabad

11:04 AM to 01:37 PM - Noida

(According to Drikpanchang)