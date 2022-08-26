New Delhi, Aug 26: The 10-day festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesha Chaturthi falls on August 31.
The festival ends on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Know Ganpati Sthapana Shubh Muhurat in your city
New Delhi, Aug 26: The 10-day festival of Vinayaka Chaturthi, also known as Ganesha Chaturthi falls on August 31.
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India with much pomp and glory. It is believed that Bappa visits the abode of his devotees, stays there for a while, and blesses them before taking leave but only with a promise to return the next year.
The Ganeshotsav, the festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi, ends after 10 days on Anant Chaturdashi which is also known as Ganesh Visarjan day. On Anant Chaturdashi, devotees immerse idol of Lord Ganesh in water body after a gala street procession.
Ganesha Chaturthi: Time
Ganesha Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 AM to 01:38 PM
Duration - 02 Hours 33 Mins
Ganesha Visarjan on Friday, September 9, 2022
On previous day time to avoid Moon sighting - 03:33 PM to 08:40 PM, Aug 30
Duration - 05 Hours 07 Mins
Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:26 AM to 09:11 PM
Duration - 11 Hours 44 Mins
Ganesh Chaturthi Muhurat in Other Cities
11:20 AM to 01:50 PM - Pune
11:05 AM to 01:38 PM - New Delhi
10:55 AM to 01:24 PM - Chennai
11:11 AM to 01:43 PM - Jaipur
11:01 AM to 01:31 PM - Hyderabad
11:05 AM to 01:39 PM - Gurgaon
11:06 AM to 01:40 PM - Chandigarh
10:21 AM to 12:52 PM - Kolkata
11:24 AM to 01:54 PM - Mumbai
11:06 AM to 01:34 PM - Bengaluru
11:24 AM to 01:56 PM - Ahmedabad
11:04 AM to 01:37 PM - Noida
(According to Drikpanchang)