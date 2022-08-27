Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Easy home decor ideas to bring Bappa home

Flowers are one of the first things that cross our minds when we think of decorating the god, as they are the simplest and quickest methods of decorating the mandap. Use pink, white, yellow, or orange flowers for a subtle look that will stand out for your mandap decoration. You can also add fruits to decorate your pooja area because all these traditional elements complement the pandal very well.

Brighten up your in-house Ganpati pandal with different kinds of lights such as hanging and focus lights at home. Bright and colorful LED lights will make your mandap decorations stand out. LED light bulbs not only illuminate your pooja area but are also eco-friendly.

Here's another option that's both Eco-friendly and cost-effective. Use your craft skills to decorate your ganesha mandap with colorful papers, sheets, cardboard, and origami. You can also add glitter to your handmade crafts to make them look more flashy.

Lamps, also known as Diyas in India, are the most traditional piece of any festive decor, bringing natural light and warmth into your home. Diyas have been a tradition of Indian celebrations and can never go out of style. Nowadays, the market offers a huge variety of diyas in many different colors and designs that are eco-friendly as well.

Instead of going with traditional ideas such as garlands, frills and balloons, why not think of wall paintings? Yes, the artistic and unique Ganesha wall frames will surely infuse spiritual vibes and embellish the decoration of your pooja room at the right spot.