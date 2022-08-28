New Delhi, Aug 28: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest celebrations in India. This year, the 10-day long festival will be celebrated on August 31. It is believed that Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Do’s and don’ts to follow while performing Ganapati Puja
On August 31, Lord Ganesha can be worshipped between 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. On this day, Ravi's Yoga, favourable to carrying out auspicious work, is from 05:58 am to 12:12 am.
Here is a list of things, you should and shouldn't do while performing Ganesha Puja at home.
Do's for Ganesha Puja
- As per the tradition, devotees can bring Ganesha idol home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days or 10 days.
- You should treat Ganesha royally. Be it food, water or prasad, everything must be offered to Lord Ganesha first.
- Ganesha idol should be made from clay material and colours should be chosen based on the natural spectrum of colours.
- In case you live in a place where there is no water body nearby, immerse the idol of Ganesha in your own house, inside a bucket, or a drum.
- If not at home, take the idol to a nearby natural reservoir for immersion.
Don'ts for Ganesha Puja
- Don't perform puja, arti, or offer Bhog at home before Ganesha idol immersion.
- Follow the auspicious time for a successful visarjan.
- Do not close the main door of the house while installing the idol or at the time of immersing him.
- Meat and alcohol should be strictly avoided.
- Avoid using onion and garlic whether it is for prasad or for household consumption.
- And most importantly, do the puja with a pure heart and don't harbor any ill feelings of hatred or animosity at least during these days.