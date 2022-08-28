Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Do’s and don’ts to follow while performing Ganapati Puja

New Delhi, Aug 28: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest celebrations in India. This year, the 10-day long festival will be celebrated on August 31. It is believed that Lord Ganesha graces the Earth and brings happiness, wisdom, and prosperity to his devotees.

On August 31, Lord Ganesha can be worshipped between 11:05 am to 01:38 pm. On this day, Ravi's Yoga, favourable to carrying out auspicious work, is from 05:58 am to 12:12 am.

Here is a list of things, you should and shouldn't do while performing Ganesha Puja at home.

Do's for Ganesha Puja

As per the tradition, devotees can bring Ganesha idol home for 1.5 days, 3 days, 7 days or 10 days.

You should treat Ganesha royally. Be it food, water or prasad, everything must be offered to Lord Ganesha first.

Ganesha idol should be made from clay material and colours should be chosen based on the natural spectrum of colours.

In case you live in a place where there is no water body nearby, immerse the idol of Ganesha in your own house, inside a bucket, or a drum.

If not at home, take the idol to a nearby natural reservoir for immersion.

Don'ts for Ganesha Puja