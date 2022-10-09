Four-year-old girl dead, eight others injured after building roof collapses in Lahori Gate

The injured have been rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital for treatment.

"A house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. 5 tenders on spot. So far 5 people have been rescued and shifted to hospital. Rescue operation on to locate others. 3-4 more people suspected to be trapped in debris," said Delhi fire service.

"Rescue operations on. 10 people admitted in the hospital," said ADCP Central Akshat Kaushal on Lahori gate house collapse.

List of injured persons admitted in LNJP

Amara, 45, w/o Taiyab, r/o Hakim ji ki Masjid, GB road

Nilofar, 50, w/o Istaqbal, r/o Gali Akunji, Farshkhana

Mohd Imran, 40, s/o unknown

Sarkar Begum, 60, w/o Suleman

Sukhbir, 34, s/o Harbans, r/o sho no.6580 GB Road

Ankit, 28, s/o Anand Verma, r/o Puja Colony, Loni, UP

Ashok, 40, s/o Nathi Singh, r/o Charakhe Walan, Nai Sarak

Sayaid Jishan, 30, s/o Sartaj, r/o hno.1523, Gali Akunji, Frankhaana