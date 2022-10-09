New Delhi, Oct 09: A four-year-old girl and eight others were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Khusi, a resident of Valmiki GB Road.
Four-year-old girl dead, eight others injured after building roof collapses in Lahori Gate
The injured have been rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital for treatment.
"A house collapsed near the Lahori gate of Delhi. 5 tenders on spot. So far 5 people have been rescued and shifted to hospital. Rescue operation on to locate others. 3-4 more people suspected to be trapped in debris," said Delhi fire service.
"Rescue operations on. 10 people admitted in the hospital," said ADCP Central Akshat Kaushal on Lahori gate house collapse.
List of injured persons admitted in LNJP
Amara, 45, w/o Taiyab, r/o Hakim ji ki Masjid, GB road
Nilofar, 50, w/o Istaqbal, r/o Gali Akunji, Farshkhana
Mohd Imran, 40, s/o unknown
Sarkar Begum, 60, w/o Suleman
Sukhbir, 34, s/o Harbans, r/o sho no.6580 GB Road
Ankit, 28, s/o Anand Verma, r/o Puja Colony, Loni, UP
Ashok, 40, s/o Nathi Singh, r/o Charakhe Walan, Nai Sarak
Sayaid Jishan, 30, s/o Sartaj, r/o hno.1523, Gali Akunji, Frankhaana