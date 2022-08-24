For better traffic management, Delhi cops to get body worn cameras

The traffic unit already has over 400 body-worn cameras and the department requires around 2,000 of such equipment, they said, news agency PTI reported.

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Delhi Traffic Police is planning to procure the latest version of body-worn cameras for enhanced traffic management, officials said on Tuesday.

"It (procurement process) is in the initial stage. We are going to increase the usage of body-worn cameras when the time comes. We are also trying to get such cameras where we can access live streaming of traffic situations in any part of the city.

"We have also invited tenders for such type of cameras which can give live feed to the headquarters," a senior police officer said, according to news agency PTI.

The body-worn cameras can also help record a face and that data can be used to nab culprits also, the officer said.

"The body-worn camera can take care of a lot of grievances of the public, including the behaviour of police personnel. It can scrutinise the behaviour of the public also -- whether they are threatening police, not behaving properly, whether they were drunk, etc. The body-worn cameras have their own utility," he said.

The new cameras will have the latest technology, he added.

Earlier, the police had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FM radio channels to give live updates about traffic congestions and diversions to commuters in the national capital.