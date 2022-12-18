FIFA World Cup Final 2022: French sex workers offer free sex if France beat Argentina

New Delhi, Dec 18: The stage is set for a blockbuster clash on Sunday as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on the Kylian Mbappe-starrer France in the World Cup 2022 final. While thousands of fans seem elated ahead of the final match, French commercial sex workers have offred free sex on Sunday, if their team beat Argentina in the Qatar World Cup finals.

Although both nations have won the prestigious trophy twice, they have never faced off in a major final.

Argentina sealed their place in the final, as Lionel Messi and Julan Alvarez inspired them to a 3-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. France on the other hand ended the fairytale run of Morocco by beating them 2-0 thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal Kolo Muani.

France will look to defend their title, a record still intact for over two decades while Lionel Messi will fancy a chance to complete his trophy cabinet with a final dance in his international career. With both teams flying high with rich form, this promises to be a feisty affair.

Argentina vs France in World Cup history:

Both have played each other at three previous World Cups in 1930, 1978, and 2018. The first two meetings were held in the group stage with Argentina coming out on top both times. Argentina defeated France 1-0 and 2-1 respectively in 1930 and 1978. However, the Les Blues delivered a big blow in the last World cup where they outclassed the side with a 4-3 win in the round of 16.

Argentina vs France Overall Head to Head: In terms of the overall contest, the two teams have faced off 12 times in their respective records, with six Argentina wins, three draws, and three Les Bleus victories.