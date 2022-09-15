Engineer’s Day 2022: 5 powerful quotes by Sir M Visvesvaraya

New Delhi, Sep 15: Engineers' Day is observed on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, considered a pioneer in the field of engineering in India.

Sir M V had dedicated his life towards nation-building and he epitomized all the qualities of an ideal engineer throughout his life. Hence, we celebrate his birthday as Engineer's day to honour him and to inspire all the engineers out there helping in rebuilding our nation.