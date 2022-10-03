Election Commission chooses Pankaj Tripathi as its national icon

Earlier, Tripathi was the state icon for Bihar.

"Bollywood Actor #PankajTripathi has been declared as National Icon of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, he was State Icon for Bihar. @TripathiiPankaj expresses gratitude towards ECI for giving him this enormous responsibility," tweeted All India Radio News.

Tripathi, who hails from Bihar, is famous for his acting skills in OTT series and movies.

The ECI nominates famous actors, sportsperson to ensure better participation from the voters and increase the voting percentage in the elections.

Earlier the ECI had made Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. The apex election body had also made Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador earlier.