Dumka: Half burn body of woman found

The identity of the woman could not be established as the body was burnt beyond recognition, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Shivendra.

An investigation was underway, he said.

In neighbouring Deoghar district, police said they have recovered the beheaded body of a teenaged boy in a bag.

The villagers spotted an unclaimed bag and informed the police, they said.

A police team went to the spot and found the beheaded body in the bag, they said.