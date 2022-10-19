DU UG first cut off list 2022 releasing today: How to check

New Delhi, Oct 19: DU Merit list 2022: Delhi University is expected to release DU UG first cut off list 2022 today by 5 pm. Once released, candidates who have registered for the admission can check and download the cutoff from the official websites.

From October 19 to October 21, students can accept their seats, and from October 19 to October 22, 2022, colleges can verify and accept their online applications.