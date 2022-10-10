DU UG Admissions 2022 Registration Last Date today

New Delhi, Oct 10: DU UG Admissions 2022 Registration Last Date: The Delhi University will today, October 10 close the registration process for admission in undergraduate course on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results. More details are available on the official website.

Candidates in order to register will first have to fill out an application form on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, following which the preliminary form will have to be filled.

This form will have an academic and personal section. There will be a section for the applicants who seek to apply under the ECA and Sports Quota. Candidates will then have to upload the required documents and pay the registration fees to complete the first phase.

In the second phase, candidates will have to choose the subjects for which they appeared for in CUET exam and then enter their score. Next you will be taken to the programme specific eligibility section in which the CUET normalised scores will appear on the screen. Students will then have to proceed to the preference section.

Here candidates will have to arrange heir preferences in the Selection Preferences section using three navigation icons-Add to Top', 'Add to Bottom' and 'Add to Preference Number'.

Once you have finalised the list of preferences, candidates should save the changes before the final submission. The preferences states will be the basis of the seat allotment. In case a candidate does not save the changes till today then the selected preferences will be automatically locked.