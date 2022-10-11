DU Admission 2022: Phase 3 schedule released on du.ac.in

New Delhi, Oct 11: The Delhi University (DU) has announced the schedule for the Phase 3 of DU Admissions 2022. As per this schedule, the First merit list will be released by the university on October 18. The cutoffs will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores of the applicants. Before the first merit list, DU will be releasing a simulated list, which is scheduled to be released this week on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in .

Meanwhile, the university has decided to extend the registration deadline for admission by two days. Now, candidates can apply for admission in Delhi University till October 12.

The last date to apply for admissions for candidates till 4:59 PM on October 12.

According to reports, the first merit will be released at 5 p.m. on the day (October 18), while the students can claim admission on the basis of the merit list till 5 p.m. on October 21. The process of document verification will end on October 22 and candidates will be given time till 5 p.m. on October 24 to make the payment.

Candidates in order to register will first have to fill out an application form on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, following which the preliminary form will have to be filled.

This form will have an academic and personal section. There will be a section for the applicants who seek to apply under the ECA and Sports Quota. Candidates will then have to upload the required documents and pay the registration fees to complete the first phase.

In the second phase, candidates will have to choose the subjects for which they appeared for in CUET exam and then enter their score. Next you will be taken to the programme specific eligibility section in which the CUET normalised scores will appear on the screen. Students will then have to proceed to the preference section.

Here candidates will have to arrange heir preferences in the Selection Preferences section using three navigation icons-Add to Top', 'Add to Bottom' and 'Add to Preference Number'.

Once you have finalised the list of preferences, candidates should save the changes before the final submission. The preferences states will be the basis of the seat allotment. In case a candidate does not save the changes till today then the selected preferences will be automatically locked.