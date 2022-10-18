DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 632 Librarian, TGT and other posts; check details

As per the notification, the starting date of the application is October 19 while the deadline to submit the application is November 18.

New Delhi, Oct 18: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has openings for 632 vacancies of librarians, Assistant Teachers, TGT, Domestic Science Teacher and Physical Education Teachers.

Candidates who wants to apply can visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB will fill 632 vacancies through the drive. The seat of each post is as follows:

100 vacancies for Librarians

4 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher (Nursery)

106 vacancies are for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)

201 vacancies are for the post of Domestic Science Teacher

221 vacancies are for the post of Physical Education Teacher

Application fee: Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 100, while women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

Selection process: The candidates need to appear in One Tier examination. The selection will be based on the exam.