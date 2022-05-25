DRDO Recruitment 2022 for Research Associate posts, salary Rs 54,000 per month

Interested candidates can come for the walk-in Interview on the given date and time at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan).

New Delhi, May 25: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited candidates for Research Associate posts with a monthly salary of Rs 54,000.

The total number of vacancies is 3 and the maximum age is 35 years on the date of the interview.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Duration of Fellowship: 2 years

Fellowship Emolument at present: Rs 54,000 per month with HRA and medical facilities as per rules.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

* Age not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview. However, age relaxation is allowed up to 5 years for SC/ST/PH and 3 years for OBC candidates.

* Those candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category are required to produce the original caste certificate issued by the competent authority.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria/Educational Qualification

PhD or equivalent degree in Chemistry/Physics/Material Science OR having three years of Research, Teaching and Design and Development experience.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Details of the three Research Associate posts are given below:

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Procedure for attending an interview:

The eligible candidate can "Walk-in for an interview at Defence Laboratory, Ratanada Palace, Jodhpur-342 011 (Rajasthan) at 10:00 Hrs on the date mentioned above".

While appearing for the interview, the candidates are required to submit complete Bio-Data with a recent passport size photograph and one set of self-attested copies of all Degrees/Academic qualification certificates/Mark Sheet/Experience Certificate etc.

Candidates are requested to produce original certificates related to age, educational qualification and experience.

Candidates working in Government/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Bodies should produce a NOC issued by the present employer.

For more details, please visit: https://www.drdo.gov.in/