New Delhi, Nov 04: DRDO recuitment 2022: Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences has invited application for Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO.
DRDO DIPAS Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy, eligibility
This recruitment drive is being held to fill up 17 posts in the organisation.
Important Dates
Commencement of application: 01 NOVEMBER 2022
Last date of application: 30 NOVEMBER 2022
Eligibility Criteria
Graduate / Diploma holderswho had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall NOT eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act.
The period oftraining will be 12 months commencing from execution ofthe contract ofApprenticeship
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis (percentage/marks of essential qualification). Only selected candidates will be informed. Selected candidates have to submit the "Medical Fitness Certificate" at the time of joining.