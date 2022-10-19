Diwali 2022: 12 Tips to get confirmed Tatkal ticket from IRCTC website

In India, affordable travelling easily remains the Indian Railways. However, there will be mad rush for tickets during peak season in the country with a 1.38 billion population.

New Delhi, Oct 19: With the Diwali festival around the corner, most people in cities will be ready to go to their native places and planning their trips.

Especially during a festival like Diwali, the demand for tickets reaches to unprecedented levels. While some plan their trip well in advance to get confirmed tickets, it is not possible for everyone. There is always something called last-minute changes and plans.

For such people, the railways allot tickets through 'Tatkal' booking. The price of the tickets will be higher than the normal tickets, but again, getting confirmed tickets is not an easy task during festive season even if you are willing to pay higher rates for tickets.

All About Tatkal Booking

If you are planning a Tatkal e-ticket you should know that it can be booked for select trains one day in advance excluding the date of journey from the train originating station.

The Tatkal train ticket can be booked on an opening day from 10 am for AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11 am for Non- AC class(SL/FC/2S).

For example, if a train departs from the originating station on July 2, 'Tatkal' booking will commence at 10 am for AC class AC class (2A/3A/CC/EC/3E) and at 11 am for Non- AC class(SL/FC/2S) on July 1.

Here we are giving you some tips to get confirmed tickets: