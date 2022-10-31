Delhi: Chhath puja concludes as devotees pay obeisance to rising sun

New Delhi, Oct 31: The two-day Chhath Puja celebrations concluded on Monday with devotees offering prayers to the rising Sun at several ghats in the national capital.

The women, holding a 36-hour-long fast, performed the rituals in knee-deep waters and gave “arghya” of cow milk and water to the rising Sun. Thousands of devotees thronged ghats and makeshift ponds in Delhi to worship the Sun God on the final day of the festival.