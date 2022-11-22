Delhi’s air fluctuates between 'poor' and 'very poor'

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The AQI in Delhi is expected to remain in the 'poor' category till at least Thursday as strong surface winds allowed pollutants to disperse.

The AQI in the national capital is unlikely to touch the severe level by the end of the month, according to the Early Warning System for Delhi.

Will winters impact AQI?

Yes, there might be some good news for the Delhiites as reports suggest that lowering of temperature can help reduce the pollution levels as well.

The capital's temperature is finally showing a dip with the onset of winters. The mercury in the national capital dipped to 9 degrees Celsius.

According to a Hindustan Times report, low temperatures at the night lead to a drop in mixing height - a layer of the atmosphere within which pollutants can get trapped. However, strong surface winds during the day and a good mixing height - an invisible layer of the atmosphere within which pollutants get trapped -are both likely to help pollutants disperse.