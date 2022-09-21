Delhi: Two held for killing friend after a fight over alcohol

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a team from Sarai Rohilla police station found the body of the 30-year-old man on the walking track of Bigha Park on Monday. Several injury marks were found on the body of the deceased, identified as Deepak.

"As no CCTV footage was available, a plan was made to crack the case through human intelligence. The accused Pramod and Sunny were then arrested," he said.

Interrogations revealed that Deepak and his friends were drinking when an argument broke out with Pramod and Sunny over the quantity of alcohol shared between them. The accused felt that Deepak was making bigger drinks for himself, leading to the quarrel, the senior officer said.

The accused then attacked Deepak and smashed his head against a brick on the walking track, he said.