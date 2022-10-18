Delhi: Two children feared drowned in Yamuna; search operation underway

According to the police, Wazirabad police station received information about the incident that happened in Sonia Vihar's Pusta Number 2 on Monday.

New Delhi, Oct 18: Two children were feared drowned after they went for a swim in the Yamuna river in north Delhi's Wazirabad area, police said on Tuesday.

The children were identified as Rahul (12) and Kartik (13), a senior police officer said.

Himanshu (11) who also went along with the two boys, was rescued by an eyewitness who informed police about the incident, the officer said.

After reaching the spot, police recorded the statement of the caller Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, the officer said.

National Disaster Response Force personnel, members of the boat club, and private divers have undertaken the rescue operation, police said.

No bodies have been recovered as of now, they said.