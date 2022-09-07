Delhi traffic update: Avoid these routes between 6 pm to 9 pm tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 07: Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain routes in the parts of central Delhi on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Central Vista Avenue.

The avenue that will be open to the masses on September 8 stretches from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The inauguration of Central Vista under Amrit Mahotsav is expected to witness huge participation, particularly by children. Hence, Delhi Traffic Police has made special arrangements.

General traffic will be diverted from 6 pm to 9 pm on September 8 on these roads:

Tilak Marg (from C-Hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing) Purana Quila Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road) Shershah Road (from C-Hexagon to Mathura Road) Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing) Pandara Road (from C-Hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing) Shahjahan Road (from C-Hexagon to Q-Point) 7. Akbar Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Mansingh Road) Ashoka Road (from C-Hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road) K.G Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) Copernicus Marg (from C-Hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing)

DTC has also been requested to organise a 'Park & Ride' facility from the following pick-up points to C-Hexagon -- Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN Stadium.

In view of a large number of expected footfall, people are advised to avoid using their private vehicles and cabs to travel to Central Vista.

Instead, they should use public transport or avail 'Park & Ride' facility, the traffic police advisory added.