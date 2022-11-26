Delhi suffering due to Kejriwal's corruption, false claims: Anurag Thakur

Exposing the corruption and false claims and promises of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "The people of Delhi are suffering heavily from Kejriwal's corruption. They are going to elect BJP with full majority in MCD.

Thakur said "Arvind Kejriwal has given a highly corrupt model of governance in Delhi. He has made such false claims which can never be achieved. That is why every Delhiite is sad. For the first time we have seen a government working this shamelessly.

The government whose health minister is enjoying massage in the jail and still not resigning, shows that they are not only corrupt but also shameless. The way the people of Delhi want freedom from pollution, in the same way they also want to get rid of Kejriwal's government."

Speaking further, Thakur said "Bharatiya Janata Party expanded parks in Delhi, installed open gyms in all. BJP has done whatever work came in our field for the development of Delhi. Now we are ready to give new dimensions to the development of Delhi. We gave opportunity to 60 lakh people of unauthorized colonies in Delhi. Height has been increased to 17.5 meters from 15 meters. House tax has been waived for houses of 50 metres also. We did the work of providing houses to the poor wherever there were slums. People's participation in the public relations of the Bharatiya Janata Party is telling that people are going to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party to the MCD once again."

Thakur said, "Kejriwal government is deeply immersed in corruption. They didn't even spare the children's classroom, they did scam in that too. Toilets were called classrooms. This is such a government which instead of expanding education, expanded liquor contracts. People have now come to know their reality. Arvind Kejriwal used to say that he will make Delhi like London. Today London is being made in jail only. That is why we are about to register a historic victory in the corporation elections."