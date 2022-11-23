Delhi’s air remains 'poor' on the month's coldest day

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

New Delhi, Nov 23: Delhi's air quality on Wednesday remained in the 'poor' category as Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 238 at 9 a.m. The national capital on Tuesday also witnessed poor air quality with AQI at 255 at 4 p.m.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the air quality will not deteriorate significantly in the coming days.

The AQI in Delhi is expected to remain in the 'poor' category till at least Thursday as strong surface winds allowed pollutants to disperse.

The AQI in the national capital is unlikely to touch the severe level by the end of the month, according to the Early Warning System for Delhi.

Lowest temperature in the month

Besides, Delhi on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. It's three notches below normal temperature.

According to the IMD, today's temperature is the lowest in the month since November 23, 2020 (6.2 degrees Celsius).

It also said that the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.