The particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentration was recorded at 317 in Anand Vihar, according to the last updated Air Quality Index (AQI). As per government standards, PM 2.5 concentrations over 200 are marked as "severe."

New Delhi, Oct 28: The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the "hazardous" category at Anand Vihar in the city on Friday due to poor dispersion of pollutants owing to weak winds, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The PM 10 level touched 317, the highest on the scale, while the PM 2.5 was recorded at 228. The average PM 10 level was 458, while the average PM 2.5 was 400.

Among the other monitoring station, Ghaziabad 384, Noida 371, Greater Noida 364, and Faridabad 346. Not just Delhi, from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, air quality in 34 Indian cities is in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

AQI values between 300+ a health alert, meaning everyone may experience more serious health effects.

The air quality in the national capital started deteriorating from October 24 with the AQI slipping to the 'very poor' category from 'poor'. According to reports, Pollution around Diwali was the lowest in 7 years, as the weather conditions were a game changer. Pollution levels crept up on the night of October 23 amid a drop in temperature and wind speed and due to people bursting firecrackers and a rise in the number of farm fires.