Delhi recorded 295 cases of dengue this year

And, out of the 295 cases recorded till September 9 this year, 75 were reported in August, news agency PTI reported.

It is also the highest number of dengue cases logged during the January 1-September 9 period, since 2017, when the corresponding figure was 1,117.

No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, the report added.

In 2018, Delhi had reported 137 dengue cases during the January 1-September 3 period, according to the report.

The figures in 2019, 2020 and 2021 were - 122; 96 and 124 respectively.