Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of International Trade Fair

As per the guidelines, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised people to avoid the Bhairon Marg, Purana Quila Road, along with the Shershah Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg Crossing, ANI reported.

"Parking is not allowed on Mathura Road and Bhairon Marg, No vehicle of visitors will be allowed to be parked on Sher Shah Road, Purana Quila Road, Bhagwan Dass Road and Tilak Marg. Vehicles found parked will be towed. Towed vehicles would be parked in National Stadium parking. Right turn from Mathura Road to Bhagwan Das Road & Subramaniam Bharti Marg not allowed," the notification stated.

The cops have requested the visitors of the International Trade Fair to use public transport due to insufficient parking space. Also, the people is requested to use the foot-over bridge on Mathura Road.