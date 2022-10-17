Delhi Police files FIR in Miranda House harassment case; DCW issues notice

The incident happened during a Diwali Mela event organised at the college campus on Friday. The gates were closed by the college administration.

New Delhi, Oct 17: Following a video of some boys trying to enter the all-women Miranda House college during an event on Friday went viral on social media, Delhi Police on Sunday took suo moto cognizance of it and has filed an FIR in the case based on the tweet. Meanwhile, Delhi Commission of Women has also issued notices to Delhi police and college administration.

DCP North Delhi in a thread of Twitter post said, "Due to huge crowd gathering at a Diwali Mela organised in Miranda House Coll in North Campus on 14th Oct, gates were closed by coll admin. Some students tried scaling the walls but were prevented. Program went peacefully. No formal complaint received so far."

"Suo moto, a case is being lodged on the basis of the tweet. Investigation will follow," also added the DCP.

A woman who claims to be a student of the college took to Twitter and alleged the men, who barged into the campus, of Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more.

"Men climbing over the walls to get into Miranda House during an open fest. What followed was horrible. Cat-calling, groping, sexist sloganeering and more. Men entering safe spaces to harass gender minorities is nothing new, but they out do themselves every time."

The Delhi Commission for Women has also taken suo moto cognizance of the incident and called it a very serious matter.

The DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a tweet that the DCW is issuing a notice to Delhi Police and college administration.

"Men are climbing walls to forcibly enter the Diwali fest at Miranda House, one of the most popular colleges of Delhi. The women have made serious allegations of molestation and harassment. We are sending notices to Delhi Police and college administration. How did this hooliganism happen? What were the security arrangements in place?," said Maliwal in a tweet in Hindi.